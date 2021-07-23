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CRAZY COINCIDENCE !? PAYPAL PART 2 -- Peggy Hall
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200 views • July 23, 2021
Jul 22, 2021
URGENT! Are you subscribed to BOTH my channels?
✅ "The Healthy American Peggy Hall" (Youtube main channel)
https://bit.ly/3yGTHpN
✅ "Living Swell with Peggy Hall" (Youtube backup channel)
https://bit.ly/2T6AWx2
✅ Join my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
(just 15 cents/day)
https://PeggyHall.tv
✅ SEE my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE ACTION NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://bit.ly/3h07H8a
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
URGENT! Are you subscribed to BOTH my channels?
✅ "The Healthy American Peggy Hall" (Youtube main channel)
https://bit.ly/3yGTHpN
✅ "Living Swell with Peggy Hall" (Youtube backup channel)
https://bit.ly/2T6AWx2
✅ Join my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
(just 15 cents/day)
https://PeggyHall.tv
✅ SEE my UNCENSORED, ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE videos here: https://www.peggyhall.tv
✅ FREE ACTION NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ ORDER YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS HERE:
https://bit.ly/35ZCRWT
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ Donations gratefully received here:
https://bit.ly/3jqji1L
✅ FREE US Civil Rights Protection Card (#5 here):
https://bit.ly/3hfKXA1
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION LETTERS for employer or school:
https://bit.ly/3h07H8a
✅ STATE LAWS that prohibit discrimination:
https://bit.ly/3yjuP7B
✅ MEDICAL RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/363tKV4
✅ EMPLOYEE RIGHTS online class here:
https://bit.ly/3vZwTA1
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING online seminar -- get your kids out of public schools:
https://bit.ly/3w9k99U
✅ GET MY FAV EMERGENCY LONG-TERM FOOD STORAGE:
https://bit.ly/3Ad7KVC
✅ FREE NEWSLETTER:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
✅ Checks, letters and cards are gratefully received here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar # 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
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