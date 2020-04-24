© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bakersfield doctors say their data shows shelter-in-place orders are no longer needed
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • April 24, 2020
When doctors start speaking out, risking reputation and career, going against the agenda of the SeedyC & World Holocaust Overlords, it's time to listen.
This is not about people getting sick and dying, the numbers do not add up. This is about controlling the masses, who are cooperating at an alarming rate.
This is not about people getting sick and dying, the numbers do not add up. This is about controlling the masses, who are cooperating at an alarming rate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.