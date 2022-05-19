© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carter Conlon Salvation Testimony - Born Again
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 19, 2022
Carter Conlon, interviewed by Jim Sherlock shares his salvation testimony of how he became born again while he was a cop in the United States. He was David Wilkerson's successor as lead pastor in the Times Square Church in New York. With Irish ancestry, he gives wise words for the nation of Ireland.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.