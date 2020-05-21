© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Surveillance, the Coronavirus and the Loss of Our Privacy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • May 21, 2020
Surveillance systems have proven invaluable in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, will governments across the globe scale back their close monitoring once the pandemic ends? Watch this video to find out what direction this is all heading and how current world events are shockingly aligning with bible prophesy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.