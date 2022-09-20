They offer a cure to a disease that doesn't exist and the cure they offer always causes more destruction and tragedy than the disease they’ve made up and yet, in spite of this fact, we continue to be mislead by them even as our world crumbles around us.
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/19/1123786820/world-leaders-will-gather-at-the-u-n-to-address-poverty-hunger-and-inequality?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/U-N--SUSTAINABLE-DEVELOPMENT-GOALS-YOUTH-TARGETED-PROPAGANDA-e1o400v
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.