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They offer a cure to a disease that doesn't exist and the cure they offer always causes more destruction and tragedy than the disease they’ve made up and yet, in spite of this fact, we continue to be mislead by them even as our world crumbles around us.
https://www.npr.org/2022/09/19/1123786820/world-leaders-will-gather-at-the-u-n-to-address-poverty-hunger-and-inequality?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/U-N--SUSTAINABLE-DEVELOPMENT-GOALS-YOUTH-TARGETED-PROPAGANDA-e1o400v