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X22 Report B 11. 16. 21.
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70 views • November 17, 2021
Ep. 2629b - [DS] Evil Exposed, This Is Not About Politics, It’s About Preserving Our Way Of Life
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The [DS] is now trapped, everything they have done to Trump has now turned on them. The [DS] has now exposed their evil plan to the American people. They have been trying to remove free speech, freedom of press, privacy, the right to not be searched, the right to defend one self, the right to carry arms, basically the constitution. All of this has failed because the people see it all, they see the evil plan. This is not about R v D, or race, politics, this is about preserving our way of life, and protecting the generations that follow. The people are learning how to fight for freedom again, the [DS] is panicking over the public that is now thinking for themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now trapped, everything they have done to Trump has now turned on them. The [DS] has now exposed their evil plan to the American people. They have been trying to remove free speech, freedom of press, privacy, the right to not be searched, the right to defend one self, the right to carry arms, basically the constitution. All of this has failed because the people see it all, they see the evil plan. This is not about R v D, or race, politics, this is about preserving our way of life, and protecting the generations that follow. The people are learning how to fight for freedom again, the [DS] is panicking over the public that is now thinking for themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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