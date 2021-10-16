MASKS / ΜΑΣΚΕΣ

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The official theory on viruses is wrong but even if were correct the mask holes are so big, compared to the hypothetical viruses, that they could pass through easily! A surgical mask is used to keep particulates from people's mouths from dropping in the wounds.
Ἡ ἐπίσημη θεωρία περὶ τῶν ἰῶν εἶναι λαθεμένη. Ὃμως ἀκόμη κι ἄν ἦταν ὀρθὴ, οἱ ὑποτιθέμενοι ἰοὶ εἶναι τόσον μικροὶ ποὺ θὰ περνοῦσαν ἀπὸ τὶς ὀπὲς τὶς προσωπῖδος!