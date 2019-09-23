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Government Via MASS HYSTERIA ... Independent thinking NOT Permitted!
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19 views • September 23, 2019
Streamed live 23rd September 2019
The 'Club of Rome' construct known as 'Anthropogenic Climate Change' seeks to create a massive Guilt Trip in which Humanity is controlled by being in a constant state of self-flagellation. Failure to participate in the 'Mass Hysteria' is regarded as anti-social and will eventually lead to your 'Social Credit Rating' being debited!
The call for Euthenasia of those who refuse to fall into line may not be too far off!!
The 'Club of Rome' construct known as 'Anthropogenic Climate Change' seeks to create a massive Guilt Trip in which Humanity is controlled by being in a constant state of self-flagellation. Failure to participate in the 'Mass Hysteria' is regarded as anti-social and will eventually lead to your 'Social Credit Rating' being debited!
The call for Euthenasia of those who refuse to fall into line may not be too far off!!
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