IF SOMEONE IS RAPING YOUR DAUGHTER YOU CAN'T TOUCH THEM IN CANADA
KevinJJohnston
Published a day ago

If somebody breaks into your home and harms a single member of your family you should be allowed to put a bullet right through the guy's head. In Canada, if somebody is raping your wife or daughter, you are not allowed to hit them with a single solitary object. If you do you'll be charged with attempted murder. Some of you ask me why Canada sucks, need I say more?


Keywords
canadachargedselfdefencebreakinridiculouslawsattemptedmurder

