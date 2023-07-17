IF SOMEONE IS RAPING YOUR DAUGHTER YOU CAN'T TOUCH THEM IN CANADA

If somebody breaks into your home and harms a single member of your family you should be allowed to put a bullet right through the guy's head. In Canada, if somebody is raping your wife or daughter, you are not allowed to hit them with a single solitary object. If you do you'll be charged with attempted murder. Some of you ask me why Canada sucks, need I say more?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.