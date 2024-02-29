Create New Account
Senator Chuck Schumer waved the People's Republic of China flag onstage at a Lunar New Year event on Sunday
Published 15 hours ago

"Some call it communism. I call it Judaism.' - Rabbi Stephen Wise

He and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese ambassador who publicly denies Beijing’s human-rights abuses, and Wu Xiaoming, a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York.

Source https://twitter.com/james_t_quinn/status/1762217358108598733

Thanks to John M for Link

