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The handiwork of Gods hands is about to be manifested
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240 views • April 30, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/V4Ul4VEf_xY
This was a difficult message to bring forth. It has very serious ramificaitons if tested and found to be true. In a matter of days (I don't know how many) the earth is going to be hit with meteors, fireballs, and a great earthquake. Shortly after the earthquake there will be the days of darkness (I don't know how many, He said days). We are to stay indoors during this time praying and singing His praises. The Lord shall send angels to His people with intructions on how to proceed once light is restored to the earth. Some people will be transformed at this time others will not. For those left behind, repent, get your lives in alignment and harmony with the Lord and whatever you do, don't take the mark of the beast....avoid taking it at all costs.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
This was a difficult message to bring forth. It has very serious ramificaitons if tested and found to be true. In a matter of days (I don't know how many) the earth is going to be hit with meteors, fireballs, and a great earthquake. Shortly after the earthquake there will be the days of darkness (I don't know how many, He said days). We are to stay indoors during this time praying and singing His praises. The Lord shall send angels to His people with intructions on how to proceed once light is restored to the earth. Some people will be transformed at this time others will not. For those left behind, repent, get your lives in alignment and harmony with the Lord and whatever you do, don't take the mark of the beast....avoid taking it at all costs.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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