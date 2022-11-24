"America Died When They Killed Kennedy"

Politicians refuse to serve us. Corporate America is their master.Trump refused to release the JFK records according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.
See more of Gerald Celente and Judge Napolitano:
"The Day America Died, the Government Killed It" https://youtu.be/jsNBkUiQ4pU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.