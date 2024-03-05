Discover
the wisdom of Chinese centenarians with our film based on the unique scientific
research of Dr. G.I. Krasnoselsky, a doctor of medical sciences, on longevity.
Scientific inquiries were conducted based on the study of various systems of
ancient Chinese gymnastics, archived at the Beijing Medical Institute and in
the Department of Therapeutic Physical Education. As a result of Professor G.I.
Krasnoselsky's research, the DO IN system was identified (translated from Chinese
as "道音"
meaning "THE WAY TO LONGEVITY"). DO IN is based on the theory of the
five elements and cycles of change. The goal of DO IN is to harmonize the qi
energy in the body and mind, as well as to prevent and treat various diseases. The only
publication of this system was made in 1963 by Medgiz publishing house. The
year of publication, when all publications were strictly and professionally
controlled, and the credibility of the publishing house undoubtedly indicate
the authenticity of the primary source and the exceptionally high value of the
exercise complex.As
demonstrated by scientific-medical analysis, the unique DO IN exercise system
contributes to improving blood circulation, eliminating vascular spasms,
headaches, increasing the speed of blood and lymph flow, improving metabolism,
enhancing digestion, alleviating joint pain, and positively influencing nerve
centers, contributing to stress relief. All of this leads to overall human
health improvement, increased productivity, prevention of many diseases, and
longevity.Suitable
for both men and women of all ages. Strongly recommended for those aged 50 and
above. Sessions are held twice a day - in the morning and in the afternoon,
outdoors.
For YOU,
this film is an OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH, QUALITY OF LIFE, AND
LONGEVITY based on the UNIQUE, AUTHENTIC, and EFFECTIVE health system of
Chinese centenarians. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME ON ANYTHING MORE VALUABLE - YOUR
HEALTH and LONGEVITY! IN JUST THREE WEEKS, YOU WILL EXPERIENCE THE MIRACULOUS
POWER OF THIS COMPLEX!
I also recommend:
- Using a rubber massage ball with spikes for massage, in addition to hands.
- After the first exercise of the complex, perform relaxation: join the palms of your hands, feeling their warmth. Rub the palms against each other up and down for 30 seconds.
- Perform before the last exercise of the complex: hold onto a chair, facing the back of the chair. Rise on your toes and sharply lower on your heels. Repeat 20 times. This exercise eliminates blood stagnation in the lower extremities and prevents varicose veins and thrombosis.
