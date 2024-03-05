Discover the wisdom of Chinese centenarians with our film based on the unique scientific research of Dr. G.I. Krasnoselsky, a doctor of medical sciences, on longevity. Scientific inquiries were conducted based on the study of various systems of ancient Chinese gymnastics, archived at the Beijing Medical Institute and in the Department of Therapeutic Physical Education. As a result of Professor G.I. Krasnoselsky's research, the DO IN system was identified (translated from Chinese as "道音" meaning "THE WAY TO LONGEVITY"). DO IN is based on the theory of the five elements and cycles of change. The goal of DO IN is to harmonize the qi energy in the body and mind, as well as to prevent and treat various diseases. The only publication of this system was made in 1963 by Medgiz publishing house. The year of publication, when all publications were strictly and professionally controlled, and the credibility of the publishing house undoubtedly indicate the authenticity of the primary source and the exceptionally high value of the exercise complex.As demonstrated by scientific-medical analysis, the unique DO IN exercise system contributes to improving blood circulation, eliminating vascular spasms, headaches, increasing the speed of blood and lymph flow, improving metabolism, enhancing digestion, alleviating joint pain, and positively influencing nerve centers, contributing to stress relief. All of this leads to overall human health improvement, increased productivity, prevention of many diseases, and longevity.Suitable for both men and women of all ages. Strongly recommended for those aged 50 and above. Sessions are held twice a day - in the morning and in the afternoon, outdoors.



For YOU, this film is an OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH, QUALITY OF LIFE, AND LONGEVITY based on the UNIQUE, AUTHENTIC, and EFFECTIVE health system of Chinese centenarians. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME ON ANYTHING MORE VALUABLE - YOUR HEALTH and LONGEVITY! IN JUST THREE WEEKS, YOU WILL EXPERIENCE THE MIRACULOUS POWER OF THIS COMPLEX!



I also recommend:

- Using a rubber massage ball with spikes for massage, in addition to hands.

- After the first exercise of the complex, perform relaxation: join the palms of your hands, feeling their warmth. Rub the palms against each other up and down for 30 seconds.

- Perform before the last exercise of the complex: hold onto a chair, facing the back of the chair. Rise on your toes and sharply lower on your heels. Repeat 20 times. This exercise eliminates blood stagnation in the lower extremities and prevents varicose veins and thrombosis.