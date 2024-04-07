MESSIAH NEVER USED ROMES WEEK 'in one minute'

chronological evidence proves that Messiahs calendar He created and died on never used Romes week in any shape or form: The Qodesh Calendar, Messiah's calendar He created and died on, the same one Moses and Noah used was found hidden in the book of Acts:
30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.