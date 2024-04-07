Create New Account
MESSIAH NEVER USED ROMES WEEK 'in one minute'
The Qodesh Calendar
chronological evidence proves that Messiahs calendar He created and died on never used Romes week in any shape or form: The Qodesh Calendar, Messiah's calendar He created and died on, the same one Moses and Noah used was found hidden in the book of Acts:

30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

