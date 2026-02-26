BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IRGC Ground Forces tested layered firepower to boost the security of southern shores
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10174 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
65 views • 3 days ago

IRGC Ground Forces tested new technology and multi-layered firepower in a massive drill on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing security along Iranian southern coastline. Iranian media released an epic video showing the "Combined 1404" exercise with the participation of various combat and support units, showcased the integration of modern technology with updated battlefield tactics, highlighting the forces' readiness to respond to ongoing real threats, particularly from the south of the country. According to Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, the exercise was designed based on realistic threat assessments and focused on multi-layered joint operations. Commanders described the exercise as a clear example of how new technology is being integrated into ground warfare to enhance precision, mobility, and coordination on the battlefield. One striking feature was the extensive use of unmanned aerial systems. Micro drones and cruise missiles were used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. After identifying targets, the task of attacking was transferred to suicide drones, which successfully struck their pre-designated targets.

During the exercise, missile, artillery, armored, mechanized, special forces, and drone units all carried out assigned missions, emphasizing that the overall design of the exercise was based on an assessment of existing and potential threats. In another phase, missile units tested newly operational systems, successfully hitting targets at various ranges. The exercise also featured demonstrations of precision-guided missile attacks conducted under electronic warfare conditions, underscoring the system's accuracy and survivability. Overall, "Combined 1404" exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, strengthen coordination between different units, and adapt operational doctrine to the nature of modern warfare. Coastal and island defense is another key component of the exercise. This scenario includes shore-to-sea fire missions, the use of proximity-fuse ammunition, and heavy shelling of simulated enemy positions. Special operations units practiced rapid response missions, aimed at preventing any aggressor forces from approaching Iranian coastline.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranmilitary drillsirgc ground forces
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy