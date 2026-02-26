IRGC Ground Forces tested layered firepower to boost the security of southern shores

IRGC Ground Forces tested new technology and multi-layered firepower in a massive drill on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing security along Iranian southern coastline. Iranian media released an epic video showing the "Combined 1404" exercise with the participation of various combat and support units, showcased the integration of modern technology with updated battlefield tactics, highlighting the forces' readiness to respond to ongoing real threats, particularly from the south of the country. According to Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, the exercise was designed based on realistic threat assessments and focused on multi-layered joint operations. Commanders described the exercise as a clear example of how new technology is being integrated into ground warfare to enhance precision, mobility, and coordination on the battlefield. One striking feature was the extensive use of unmanned aerial systems. Micro drones and cruise missiles were used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. After identifying targets, the task of attacking was transferred to suicide drones, which successfully struck their pre-designated targets.

During the exercise, missile, artillery, armored, mechanized, special forces, and drone units all carried out assigned missions, emphasizing that the overall design of the exercise was based on an assessment of existing and potential threats. In another phase, missile units tested newly operational systems, successfully hitting targets at various ranges. The exercise also featured demonstrations of precision-guided missile attacks conducted under electronic warfare conditions, underscoring the system's accuracy and survivability. Overall, "Combined 1404" exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, strengthen coordination between different units, and adapt operational doctrine to the nature of modern warfare. Coastal and island defense is another key component of the exercise. This scenario includes shore-to-sea fire missions, the use of proximity-fuse ammunition, and heavy shelling of simulated enemy positions. Special operations units practiced rapid response missions, aimed at preventing any aggressor forces from approaching Iranian coastline.

