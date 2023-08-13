Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Is Jerusalem Sodom & Egypt?
channel image
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
14 Subscribers
20 views
Published a day ago

In Revelation 11 the Two Witnesses arrive and call down plagues on the world. Then, Jerusalem is called Sodom and Egypt. Why? If Jerusalem is blessed by the Two Witnesses' presence and prophecies, why would it be considered stingy and greedy like Sodom and overwhelmingly wealthy like ancient Egypt?

There are four interesting modern-day prophecies cited too. Join us!

1968 Prophecy by 90 Year Old Norwegian Woman  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk

She Died And Was Shown Things To Come | Near Death Experience | NDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aB5vMimwG4&t=584s

English Voiceover - 15 year old Jewish boy Natan NDE Vision https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xwtu8TiZZiI

The Best Of Art Bell - The Area 51 Caller https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jK6xkOizAbU



Keywords
bible prophecyrevelation2 witnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket