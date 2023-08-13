Why Is Jerusalem Sodom & Egypt?

In Revelation 11 the Two Witnesses arrive and call down plagues on the world. Then, Jerusalem is called Sodom and Egypt. Why? If Jerusalem is blessed by the Two Witnesses' presence and prophecies, why would it be considered stingy and greedy like Sodom and overwhelmingly wealthy like ancient Egypt?
There are four interesting modern-day prophecies cited too. Join us!
1968 Prophecy by 90 Year Old Norwegian Woman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk
She Died And Was Shown Things To Come | Near Death Experience | NDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aB5vMimwG4&t=584s
English Voiceover - 15 year old Jewish boy Natan NDE Vision https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xwtu8TiZZiI
The Best Of Art Bell - The Area 51 Caller https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jK6xkOizAbU
