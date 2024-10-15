Zionist war criminal Netanyahu looked straight at the camera & lied to the world denying the attacks of Israeli occupation forces against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist war criminal Netanyahu looked straight to the camera and lied to the world denying the attacks of Israeli occupation forces against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.
Direct attacks on military forces of countries that belong to NATO and the EU like Italy or Spain. Our politicians keep silent and the UK, US and Germany keep sending weapons used to massacre civilians.