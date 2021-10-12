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The Lies & Deception About The COVID Shots Demonstrate The Foundation Is Crumbling
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172 views • October 12, 2021
The longer the CONvid-1984 lies and deception go on and the more the shots are rolled out and pressed upon the people, the clearer it is that the emperor has no clothes and the foundations are corrupted. We'll take a look a several stories out concerning the shots, mask mandates and mandates in general and then go to the Bible for where our true foundation should be built: the Lord Jesus Christ, who is The Truth.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-lies-deception-about-the-covid-shots-demonstrate-the-foundation-is-crumbling-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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