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TUCKER CARLSON 1/6/2021 LEFTISTS INFILTRATE TRUMP RALLY, LEAD ATTACK ON CAPITOL
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649 views • January 07, 2021
WHEN POLITICIANS IGNORE CITIZENS, CORRUPT & STEAL THEIR VOTES, BAD THINGS CAN AND WILL HAPPEN.
PER THE MARXIST PLAYBOOK, LEFTIST AGENTS PROVOCATEUR INFILTRATE TRUMP DC MAGA RALLY AND LEAD INVASION OF CAPITOL!
PER THE MARXIST PLAYBOOK, LEFTIST AGENTS PROVOCATEUR INFILTRATE TRUMP DC MAGA RALLY AND LEAD INVASION OF CAPITOL!
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