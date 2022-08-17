General Flynn discusses CCP infiltration in the US government & within the ‘think tanks’ in DC.

“Wuhan is also an interesting place for some of these think tanks. The infiltration by the CCP into the USA, into our education system, into our businesses, into our military, into our diplomatic corps… the fabric of Washington, DC…



We have many that are in the US govt that should not be in those positions bc of their direct ties to the CCP and China.”

Notable information, especially after The Pit.

Source:

https://rumble.com/v1gcj39-general-flynn-discusses-ccp-infiltration-in-the-us-government-and-within-th.html

