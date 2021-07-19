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Message To Mike Adams Situation Update 19 July 2021.
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30 views • July 20, 2021
I just wanted to say thank you Mike Adams & Alex Jones & Liberty Movement for helping me fulfil my destiny and that whatever happens in this time of tubalation in the end God & Jesus wins & you will live forever & ever in happiness in the Kingdom of heaven & Earth, & within your journey all will be known to you when it's you time to move on, & that Donald Trump your Champion, & keep the faith & Gods day Holy in God & Jesus Christ name, Amen.
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