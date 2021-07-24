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⁣RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JULY 24, 2021
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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JULY 24, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2IQiyygFgcF3/

================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge

The Deep Rig: [FULL NOVIE}
Must See and SHARE
Odysee: ⁣https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
⁣Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'



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