Israeli Settlers Make Their Plans Very Clear to the World

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The Jerusalem District Court ruled at least six families will be kicked out of their homes on Sunday (today) despite living there for generations. Seven other families will be kicked out by 1st August. In total, 58 people, including 17 children, are set to be forcibly displaced to make way for Jewish settlers to steal their homes. #SaveSheikhJarrah
Source : Muslim Daily, Instagram
Thanks to the Truthseeker for the tip