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I invested $4,200.74 in PSA cards prior to the NBA season, how will I do this season, Luka Trae Zion
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7 views • January 05, 2021
#PSA #Luka #Trae #Zion #JA #Prizm #Tatum #Brown #Shai #Sabonis #Invest #Profit #Loss
Let me show you how.
Take the S&P 500, which most people use to judge the overall stock market performance. If you invested $10,000 in this index on December 31, 2007, you would be sitting on $71,000. Not bad at all.
But consider this.
If you invested the same $10,000 into an index for trading cards, you would have turned that into a stunning $165,000.
That’s DOUBLE the return.
Now, that’s obviously not enough money to retire on.
But it will set you up for a much more comfortable lifestyle and could help you enjoy the finer things in life.
And that’s just considering the average market returns – if you put in a bit more effort into selecting the right cards, you could easily increase those returns even more.
Sports Cards Have Become An Investing Option
Back in the 80s and 90s when most of us first started collecting, there wasn’t much of a difference between supply and demand. As demand increased, makers printed more and more cards and the value remained pretty much unchanged.
That has undertaken a drastic shift. Now, sports cards are built in a way that ensures that they’re seen as rare and valuable. This is done by printing serial numbers and limiting the number of cards that are printed. Take the 1968 Topps #177 Nolan Ryan Rookie Card. Only ONE exists in the world. And it sold for a shocking $612,359 in August of 2016.
Card Grading Has Completely Changed The Game
The market has quickly realized the need for a way to ensure the authenticity and quality of cards that are being traded. This might have been based solely on trust before, but with the rise of online selling, the systems behind this have transformed completely. PSA, SGC, and Beckett’s BGS grade cards from 0 to 10 and even disclose how many cards they grade at each level.
This means more and more people feel safe trading cards. And it has also increased the value of older cards. It’s extremely rare to find a card graded 10, so if you’ve got one that you think might fit the bill, get it graded immediately and you might be rewarded with a sweet bump in value.
Sports Cards Are Incredibly Easy To Sell
The trouble that came with finding the right buyer at the right price is a thing of the past now. In fact, there are now tons of sellers and auctions that take place all year round where you can comfortably find a buyer.
If you need to do it more urgently, there are a number of websites that allow you to sell your cards. You can even do it in the simplest way possible by just listing your card on eBay and waiting for a buyer to approach you.
I could keep listing more and more reasons why sports card investing is about to give investors life-changing returns.
But it all boils down to this:
Supply will never meet demand.
The way this instrument is built, sports card makers have placed strict limits on the number of cards that are printed. And the number of buyers just keeps increasing exponentially.
That itself could make this the most lucrative investment of your life. But of course, that’s not to say that you should pull out of stocks completely and stick all your money into rare cards.
If you’re a beginner and it’s your first time buying cards, I’d suggest doing one or two transactions to get a feel of it first and see if it’s the right fit for you.
There are people who dedicate as much as 20% of their portfolio to trading cards. But we generally suggest investing 10% of your annual income into cards.
Of course, you’re free to play around and figure out your sweet spot for investing in cards. To get you started, we’ve put together an extensive list of cards we’re adding to our portfolio here: “Best Sports Cards To Buy Right Now (Best Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey Cards to Buy)”
Feel free to go through the list and find a card you like. You can also find the reports we’ve written about individual cards.
If you have any questions, or just want to chat with a fellow sportscard enthusiast, feel free to email us at [email protected]. We’re always looking forward to having a chat with our readers.
Source: https://goldcardauctions.com/why-investing-in-sports-cards/
Let me show you how.
Take the S&P 500, which most people use to judge the overall stock market performance. If you invested $10,000 in this index on December 31, 2007, you would be sitting on $71,000. Not bad at all.
But consider this.
If you invested the same $10,000 into an index for trading cards, you would have turned that into a stunning $165,000.
That’s DOUBLE the return.
Now, that’s obviously not enough money to retire on.
But it will set you up for a much more comfortable lifestyle and could help you enjoy the finer things in life.
And that’s just considering the average market returns – if you put in a bit more effort into selecting the right cards, you could easily increase those returns even more.
Sports Cards Have Become An Investing Option
Back in the 80s and 90s when most of us first started collecting, there wasn’t much of a difference between supply and demand. As demand increased, makers printed more and more cards and the value remained pretty much unchanged.
That has undertaken a drastic shift. Now, sports cards are built in a way that ensures that they’re seen as rare and valuable. This is done by printing serial numbers and limiting the number of cards that are printed. Take the 1968 Topps #177 Nolan Ryan Rookie Card. Only ONE exists in the world. And it sold for a shocking $612,359 in August of 2016.
Card Grading Has Completely Changed The Game
The market has quickly realized the need for a way to ensure the authenticity and quality of cards that are being traded. This might have been based solely on trust before, but with the rise of online selling, the systems behind this have transformed completely. PSA, SGC, and Beckett’s BGS grade cards from 0 to 10 and even disclose how many cards they grade at each level.
This means more and more people feel safe trading cards. And it has also increased the value of older cards. It’s extremely rare to find a card graded 10, so if you’ve got one that you think might fit the bill, get it graded immediately and you might be rewarded with a sweet bump in value.
Sports Cards Are Incredibly Easy To Sell
The trouble that came with finding the right buyer at the right price is a thing of the past now. In fact, there are now tons of sellers and auctions that take place all year round where you can comfortably find a buyer.
If you need to do it more urgently, there are a number of websites that allow you to sell your cards. You can even do it in the simplest way possible by just listing your card on eBay and waiting for a buyer to approach you.
I could keep listing more and more reasons why sports card investing is about to give investors life-changing returns.
But it all boils down to this:
Supply will never meet demand.
The way this instrument is built, sports card makers have placed strict limits on the number of cards that are printed. And the number of buyers just keeps increasing exponentially.
That itself could make this the most lucrative investment of your life. But of course, that’s not to say that you should pull out of stocks completely and stick all your money into rare cards.
If you’re a beginner and it’s your first time buying cards, I’d suggest doing one or two transactions to get a feel of it first and see if it’s the right fit for you.
There are people who dedicate as much as 20% of their portfolio to trading cards. But we generally suggest investing 10% of your annual income into cards.
Of course, you’re free to play around and figure out your sweet spot for investing in cards. To get you started, we’ve put together an extensive list of cards we’re adding to our portfolio here: “Best Sports Cards To Buy Right Now (Best Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey Cards to Buy)”
Feel free to go through the list and find a card you like. You can also find the reports we’ve written about individual cards.
If you have any questions, or just want to chat with a fellow sportscard enthusiast, feel free to email us at [email protected]. We’re always looking forward to having a chat with our readers.
Source: https://goldcardauctions.com/why-investing-in-sports-cards/
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