Gilbert Doctorow: Pressure on Putin, Iran Shock, Chinese Cowardice, & Death of NATO?

Gilbert Doctorow provides a critical assessment of current global conflicts critiquing the cautious military strategies of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, arguing that their failure to enforce "red lines" has undermined their international deterrence. Doctorow also examines the presidency of Donald Trump, suggesting his Realpolitik approach and "war of aggression" in Iran may paradoxically lead to the collapse of NATO and the EU. The discussion explores how the energy crisis and Middle Eastern instability are accelerating European deindustrialization and structural decay. Ultimately, he highlights the tension between liberal interventionism and a rising global framework defined by competing spheres of influence.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Website https://gilbertdoctorow.com

Substack https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com





About Gilbert Doctorow

Gilbert Doctorow is an independent political analyst based in Brussels. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College and holds a doctorate in Russian history from Columbia University.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)