Omicron Queen, Written and Performed by Karl Wolf

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12/28/2021 The song Omicron Queen gets viral on the internet. It’s about a government lie that a booster jab can give immunity and if locked down, the writer would move to Florida. This song is written and performed by Lebanon Canadian singer Carl Abou Samah, stage name Karl Wolf, from Toronto, Ontario.