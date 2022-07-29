Ouroboros Steak | These Lab-Grown Steaks Are HUMAN 2020

Ouroboros Steak, named after the ancient Egyptian symbol of the snake eating its own tail, believes in cutting out the need for other animals by drawing exclusively on human blood and cells which are harvested from the inside of the cheek and fed serum derived from expired, donated blood.

The normalization of cannibalism is very real my friends.

'Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.'

https://www.ourochef.com/



1 Timothy 4:3

