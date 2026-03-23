When Our Enemies Destroy Themselves

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“Yes, captives will be taken from warriors,
and plunder retrieved from the fierce;
I will contend with those who contend with you,
and your children I will save.
I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh;
they will be drunk on their own blood, as with wine.
Then all mankind will know
that I, the Lord, am your Savior,
your Redeemer, the Mighty One of Jacob” (Isaiah 49:25-26).
This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' — Episode 5 — with author, Abdiel LeRoy, and man of God, Brother J.
Full episode at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM free at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy the paperbacks direct at https://Geni.us/Rights.