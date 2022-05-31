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Global Health Passports Are Coming | Unrestricted Truths
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111 views • May 31, 2022
Is the World Health Organization going to remove international health sovereignty?
James Grundvig takes a look at the possible strategy of Joe Biden to implement Global health passports through governmental mandates.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3M52UP9
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
James Grundvig takes a look at the possible strategy of Joe Biden to implement Global health passports through governmental mandates.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3M52UP9
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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