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Arizona Election Audit Results & Presser (Full) #ElectionFraud
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40 views • September 25, 2021
We all know there was FRAUD in the 2020 ELECTION. Some people need to go to jail while others need to be tried at military tribunals. I think this audit will cause a domino effect. I know it's long, but you need to listen all the way through it.
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