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ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ Η ΣΥΝΩΜΟΣΙΑ ΤΟΥ COVID-19 ΚΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΦΤΑΣΑΜΕ ΩΣ ΕΔΩ...
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4168 views • November 12, 2021
Δρ David MARTIN: "Η MODERNA γεννήθηκε από μια επιχορήγηση για να ξαναγράψει το ανθρώπινο γονιδίωμα με ένα γεγονός μετά την εξάλειψη"
Στο βίντεο, η ομιλία του Δρ David Martin στο "WeCANact Liberty Conference" που πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 22 και 23 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στο Salt Lake City της Γιούτα
Στο βίντεο, η ομιλία του Δρ David Martin στο "WeCANact Liberty Conference" που πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 22 και 23 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στο Salt Lake City της Γιούτα
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