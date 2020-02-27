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Dr. Jack Rasmus | After Trump and Neoliberalism What's Next?
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7 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://gunsandbutter.org
http://jackrasmus.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the last three chapters of his new book, “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: From Reagan to Trump” with a focus on the growing contradictions within the Neoliberal policy regime in the 21st Century;
the deep technological and material forces undermining and driving the contradictions; and why the 2020s decade will require yet another, fourth restructuring of US capitalism that may fundamentally differ from the Neoliberal experience of the past four decades. Also discussed is how the material forces and Neoliberal policy are behind much of the decline and demise of US democracy form and political restructuring underway in the US since the mid 1990s.
http://jackrasmus.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com
Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the last three chapters of his new book, “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: From Reagan to Trump” with a focus on the growing contradictions within the Neoliberal policy regime in the 21st Century;
the deep technological and material forces undermining and driving the contradictions; and why the 2020s decade will require yet another, fourth restructuring of US capitalism that may fundamentally differ from the Neoliberal experience of the past four decades. Also discussed is how the material forces and Neoliberal policy are behind much of the decline and demise of US democracy form and political restructuring underway in the US since the mid 1990s.
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