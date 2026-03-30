Eight million Israelis “dictating terms” to half a billion Arabs & nearly 100 million Iranians - is a setup that “cannot possibly endure,”

Israel may rue never learning to live as neighbors with Iran - journalist

Award-winning journalist Richard Sanders calls the current situation in the Middle East a “bizarre historical aberration.”

🔊 Eight million Israelis “dictating terms” to half a billion Arabs—and nearly 100 million Iranians—is a setup that “cannot possibly endure,” he says.

One that inevitable reckoning comes, “the Israelis and those who have indulged them for so long may well rue the fact they never learned to live as neighbors rather than overlords.”