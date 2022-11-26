InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Operation Lockstep Doubles Down - 11-26-2022

The Rockefeller Foundation in league with a host of globalist think tanks already documented in detail the current directives forcing sovereign nations into medical tyranny. Regardless of the scores of medical experts warning against the Covid Vaccines. And the exponential proof linking the vaccines to a massive genocide operation. The G20 summit in Bali ended with the World Economic Forum's puppets declaring to create a Global Health Passport. A passport that will usher in a global chinese model social credit score based on the allowance of carbon emissions to individuals worldwide.

