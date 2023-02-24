Create New Account
Magic Trick: CNN + Media Push Racial Division as Distraction for Larger Public Theft Ring
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago |

CNN, continues to push racial division, claiming that doctors ethnicity must match that of its patients or else they will be unable to properly serve you. This racial division is brought to you as a magic trick, to distract the public and divide us, as they steal from the larger honey pot of trillions of printed dollars.#CNN #division #magictrick #uspolitics #psyops


