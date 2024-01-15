Russia's Newest Drone 'GERANIUM-3' Turned Remnants Of The Ukrainian Air Defense Into Scrap Metal

In recent weeks, Russian aerospace forces have been conducting massive missile strikes on Ukraine in almost non-stop mode. These missile attacks occur with a break of 2-3 days. At the same time, military experts drew attention to another interesting fact. Russia has practically stopped using 'Kalibr' cruise missiles, preferring ballistic missiles of special power as well as large cruise missiles flying towards the target along a ballistic trajectory. In particular, these are large cruise missiles such as KH-101, KH-55, KH-22, and KH-555. Moreover, Polish military experts from the Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW) concluded that the effectiveness of Russian missile attacks is increasing daily...................

