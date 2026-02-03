Pope Leo - Tradition vs Scripture

Does the truth matter? Does the Bible matter?





Is it all right if I add line upon line to the written word of God? Is it alright if I add one small precept on top of another small precept to the book of Revelation?

Is it alright if the Roman Catholic church adds line upon line?

Is it okay if the Protestant churches add precept upon precept?

Do they? Does the Roman Catholic church and the Protestant churches add line upon line, precept upon precept to the written word of God? What if they do? What if your church adds to the word of God? Would it matter to you if they did? Would it matter to God?

Listen as Dr. Thiel cites scripture after scripture warning delivered by Jesus Christ through the apostles about the dangers of obeying the traditions of men rather than the commandments of God, and teaching others to do the same. Might doing that affect your name being written in the Book of Life?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the “traditions of men”.

Read the full article to this video titled “Pope Leo pushes tradition as ‘sacred scripture’?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/pope-leo-pushes-tradition-as-sacred-scripture/