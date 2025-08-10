BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Go West - Pet Shop Boys 2025 Remix By Pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

Go West - Pet Shop Boys 2025 Remix By Pacsteam

This is not just a remix — it’s a call to remember what’s at stake.  
Inspired by the classic “Go West,” this version turns the dream of a better place into a warning: our freedoms, human rights, and dignity are under attack. The forces behind lockdowns, forced “vaccinations,” 5G surveillance, and malicious AI seek nothing less than full ownership and control over our lives.  

The funky beat hides a serious truth — we are all searching for a place where we can live in peace, freedom, and without coercion. But that place won’t just appear. We have to create it, defend it, and protect each other from the systems that want to own us.  


PLEASE SHARE

---

Keywords
musicremixsynthretrocubase
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy