Sickness VS Health

A day in the life of toxins and poisons that we encounter. What they are and how to minimize and/or eliminate them. Knowing is half the battle!

This is part 16 of a series which covers all the verses in the Bible that have to do with blessings/health and curses/sickness.

When we get sick or have troubles and calamity, it is time to examine ourselves.

Yahweh God promises us health, protection, strength, and blessings, when we obey and walk in His Ways.

The Hebrew uses over 20 different words having to do with health and sickness, calamity and affliction.

This study will show that there is a direct connection between health and obedience and sickness and disobedience.

Is every sickness and calamity because of sin? NO. But most of the time, it is. This study will demonstrate that.

It's Yahweh's way of warning us when we are straying, missing the mark of duty, or sinning in ignorance.