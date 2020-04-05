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499PH - Corona Shabbat Cleanse : 500PH - Jubilee Philippines enter Promise Land
yiskacebuanapadala
yiskacebuanapadala
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27 views • April 05, 2020
Scripture Reading: Leviticus 25:8-17
500 years from March 16, 1521 will be the Philippines Jubilee of Jubilees on March 16, 2021
This year is 499th year for the Philippines is a time of cleansing of our land, where GOD is preparing us for our Jubilee Year. This year 2020, the Corona is a cleansing agent for La Islas Filipinas to be cleansed from all evil and wickedness so that Filipinos can inherit the Promises of GOD for the Philippines. It is also a forced Shabbat because we have not obeyed GOD's laws and rulings in Leviticus 25 where we ought to give the land and ourselves a time to rest from all work and all labor. Because we didn't observe HIS Shabbat rest, we are now forced to rest from all labor in our land through the "Lockdown".
We have a Promise from GOD spoken by Prophetess Cindy Jacobs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ9Q-...
But we the Joshua Generation - Millennial Warriors need to do our part to enter our Promise land by fighting for our Nation, spiritually, through prayers, fasting and war strategies that GOD is giving His Soldiers in the Heavenlies!!!
More videos of PH on it's 490th year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPoZP...




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