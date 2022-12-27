"JUST ASKING" ABOUT THINGS IN THE NEWS

Dec 26, 2022





Let's "fire" up our questions and exercise our critical thinking skills about a recurring topic in the news today.





Get all my personal tips (never shared publicly before) for vibrant living by signing up now for the instant replay of my Mind/Body Makeover Webinar:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar





NEW! GET HEALTHY AMERICAN MERCH: -- SAVE! Use "merry10" for 10% off, December only!

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org

T-shirts, hats, mugs and cups with your favorite sayings!

Click on "All Products"

#pureblood

#NeverHaveNeverWill

The Truth Wears No Mask

... and much more!





TRUE HOPE TUESDAY

Join us at 6:00 pm pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/@truehopedavid





NEW! MEDICAL WELLNESS WEBINARS (monthly)

Get your questions answered by our own M.D.! Dr. Chari and her brother Deepak are from the Chari Center of Health and each month, they join me and Pastor David in helping you elevate your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health in our monthly webinars. Go here for details: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/natural-healing

Help me sue the government -- my lawsuit is moving forward and I need your help!

donate on the homepage here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org





Be a part of my LIVESTREAM Daily shows:

11:00 pacific -- Positive encouragement here at LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

5:00 pm pacific -- over at THE HEALTHY AMERICAN channel here:

https://tinyurl.com/yh5w6tjr

Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:

https://PeggyHall.tv





Contact:

[email protected]

www.thehealthyamerican.org





I love getting your cards, letters and goodies to my PO box here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674