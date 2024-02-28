OMG James O'Keefe Reveals Hidden Video of Judge Engoron

BREAKING: James O’Keefe on Wednesday released footage from an encounter with creepy New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who recently hit President Donald Trump with a massive $355 million judgment for his honest business practices and job creation in the state of New York.





O’Keefe received tips from others who had seen Engoron at the Equinox Gym in Long Island and decided to follow up.





An insider where the Judge works out at Equinox in Great Neck, NY, also recorded Judge Engoron “creeping girls out.” Sources say Engoron does this “every visit” each morning. The video shows a woman using a machine clearly annoyed and gesturing with her hands for him to ‘back off.’





A gym member and supporter of OMG responded to O’Keefe’s question inside the gum, “What time does the Judge get here?” Answering “5:30 AM.”





When O’Keefe arrived at the gym, one member recognized him and said, “I love you. Can I take a selfie with you?” He then said, “I know why you’re here too… Absolutely 100%.”





O’Keefe approached Engoron, saying, “Huge fan, thank you for what you did.” Engoron laughs, and James says, “Man, that must have felt good. We gotta get these MAGA people out of NY state. Just thank you from the bottom of my heart.”





Engoron was clearly flattered, saying “I’m strong” when James and him were discussing the hate he has received for Communist-style persecution against President Trump.