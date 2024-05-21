Create New Account
This Chart Tells The Story
Son of the Republic
The Big Inflation Lie

* Nothing is going to change with the economy.

* Look at household net worth.

* You’re getting destroyed.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 21May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4wjduu-the-ny-case-against-trump-keeps-on-giving-ep.-2254-05212024.html

corruptionpropagandagovernment spendingdan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenliberalisminterest ratetyrannycost of livingusurybig lieinflationleftismdebt slaverymoney pitkleptocracycurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricescurrency devaluationdebt enslavementhousehold net worthdebt spiral

