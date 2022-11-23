House Intelligence Committee’s Investigation Into Sequoia Capital and Niel Shan

https://gnews.org/articles/532380
Summary：11/20/2022 FOX: Former House committee intel investigator Col. Derek Harvey and technology executive Brian Costello discuss the ties between U.S. venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and China's direct adviser to the Politburo Niel Shan. But there's been a blockage of the investigation at the senior levels of DOJ and the SEC
