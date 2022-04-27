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Tesla 396 NYC 333. Rebellious USA13 Destine for Destruction. Poseidon Neptune. Spiritual War!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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329 views • April 27, 2022
Darkness and Gods wrath are coming, do you know Jesus as your savior? There is but ONE, the Christ Jesus! All is revealed by the light, darkness flees from it and Jesus is that light! Call on him and be saved. His grace and peace be with you all.
Poseidon Neptune video on 4/11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBhQZJ...
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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