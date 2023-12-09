SHOULD CHILDREN TRANSITION TO THE OPPOSITE SEX? - KEVIN J JOHNSTON AT YOUNG AMERICANS FOUNDATION

This is a very easy one for me to answer. Should children be allowed to have a sex change operation? What the hell do you think I'm going to say?





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

#YoungAmericans #America #Houston #Podcast #PublicSpeaking #Americans #college #university #students #student