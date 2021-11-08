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Total World Control - Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030 - Sustainable Development - One World Government Rosa Koire
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156 views • November 08, 2021
Global world control in a nutshell https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/Rosa-Koire:6
Conspiracy Theorists a derogatory term! My Take!
A derogatory term for anyone who questions the science, often as not, paid for by the elite to gain an outcome and create a narrative for personal profit, yet science is supposed to be about questioning, so if we spot a deep and dark conspiracy, the only thing to do is to question it using science!
The problem is that a conspiracy is meant to be secret and hidden so as not to be discovered. In order to prevent anyone from knowing the truth about the conspiracy, people who question it get labeled as “Conspiracy Theorists” to demonize them, when in fact they are the ones attempting to get to the bottom of the conspiracy and discover the truth with earnest research!
Naturally, since the exact means of the conspiracy are deeply hidden and buried out of view, we have to work hard to find the truth since truth is a long-lost stranger and is extremely caustic to any conspiracy. Truth is therefore to be deflected by shaming people as “Conspiracy Theorists”, which is a seemingly effective ruse for deflecting the protagonists of a greater truth, for which they search!
Educating themselves and using logic and science to follow the crumbs of evidence, this cannot legitimately be called a “Conspiracy Theory” to deride one’s effort and search, it is the endeavor of seeking truths with open minds and eyes to find the evidence of the reality and using logic instead of blindly accepting any narrative. It may be true that theories are put forward when questioning to make sense of such a deep conspiracy, this is normal as we question, who what, why, how, where and when!
If evidence is not enough, we may never know the full truth, but to understand a conspiracy, we must first know that it surely exists, for what other reason would you be labeled a “Conspiracy Theorist” if the conspiracy does not exist? We must research it in the same manner as scientists have always done and ask the questions that scientists always have asked. Answers may differ, but the truth is, “Conspiracy Theorists” just as scientists are truth searches and should not be demonized!
For when someone points a finger and says “Conspiracy Theorist” to defame anyone, you should know that cannot be the case without there first being a conspiracy to question, here we find the one’s who are prepared to make the effort and do the research and question so we don’t have to assume anything! We tend to call them scientists!
If all I have suggested is the case, then all Scientists are “Conspiracy Theorists” too! Just accepting the science then, is not good enough, since the science is always to be questioned and is never settled! At least, this is my theory!
Consider then all Scientists who work in the police profession to discover murder and such ills, are they not using forensic science to discover the means of a conspiracy to murder?
On reflection, if the conspiracy is to cover up the paid-for science and tout it as truth when it’s purpose is to bring about a profitable gain, they are the real “Conspiracy Theorists”! As always, they blame you for what they do!
Conspiracy Theorists a derogatory term! My Take!
A derogatory term for anyone who questions the science, often as not, paid for by the elite to gain an outcome and create a narrative for personal profit, yet science is supposed to be about questioning, so if we spot a deep and dark conspiracy, the only thing to do is to question it using science!
The problem is that a conspiracy is meant to be secret and hidden so as not to be discovered. In order to prevent anyone from knowing the truth about the conspiracy, people who question it get labeled as “Conspiracy Theorists” to demonize them, when in fact they are the ones attempting to get to the bottom of the conspiracy and discover the truth with earnest research!
Naturally, since the exact means of the conspiracy are deeply hidden and buried out of view, we have to work hard to find the truth since truth is a long-lost stranger and is extremely caustic to any conspiracy. Truth is therefore to be deflected by shaming people as “Conspiracy Theorists”, which is a seemingly effective ruse for deflecting the protagonists of a greater truth, for which they search!
Educating themselves and using logic and science to follow the crumbs of evidence, this cannot legitimately be called a “Conspiracy Theory” to deride one’s effort and search, it is the endeavor of seeking truths with open minds and eyes to find the evidence of the reality and using logic instead of blindly accepting any narrative. It may be true that theories are put forward when questioning to make sense of such a deep conspiracy, this is normal as we question, who what, why, how, where and when!
If evidence is not enough, we may never know the full truth, but to understand a conspiracy, we must first know that it surely exists, for what other reason would you be labeled a “Conspiracy Theorist” if the conspiracy does not exist? We must research it in the same manner as scientists have always done and ask the questions that scientists always have asked. Answers may differ, but the truth is, “Conspiracy Theorists” just as scientists are truth searches and should not be demonized!
For when someone points a finger and says “Conspiracy Theorist” to defame anyone, you should know that cannot be the case without there first being a conspiracy to question, here we find the one’s who are prepared to make the effort and do the research and question so we don’t have to assume anything! We tend to call them scientists!
If all I have suggested is the case, then all Scientists are “Conspiracy Theorists” too! Just accepting the science then, is not good enough, since the science is always to be questioned and is never settled! At least, this is my theory!
Consider then all Scientists who work in the police profession to discover murder and such ills, are they not using forensic science to discover the means of a conspiracy to murder?
On reflection, if the conspiracy is to cover up the paid-for science and tout it as truth when it’s purpose is to bring about a profitable gain, they are the real “Conspiracy Theorists”! As always, they blame you for what they do!
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