Carney's Plan: Exposed

President Trump’s 50% Tariff Just Exposed What Carney Is Really Protecting

* If you think DJT’s new tariffs are about a dispute with Canada, think again.

* Canadian PM Mark Carney isn’t defending Canada — he is the globalists’ point man against DJT, staffing Ottawa with globalist and Crown operatives.

* The Machinery Moves North

* The Idea They Can’t Use Anymore

* The Inversion





Promethean Updates (22 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7d40vu-carney-vs-trump-why-the-tariff-war-isnt-about-canada-at-all.html

https://youtu.be/U16bL65SKQA