Carney's Plan: Exposed

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President Trump’s 50% Tariff Just Exposed What Carney Is Really Protecting
* If you think DJT’s new tariffs are about a dispute with Canada, think again.
* Canadian PM Mark Carney isn’t defending Canada — he is the globalists’ point man against DJT, staffing Ottawa with globalist and Crown operatives.
* The Machinery Moves North
* The Idea They Can’t Use Anymore
* The Inversion
Promethean Updates (22 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7d40vu-carney-vs-trump-why-the-tariff-war-isnt-about-canada-at-all.html