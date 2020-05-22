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Luc Montagnier HIV Nobel Prize Winner Says Virus 'Bio-engineered' in Lab - 17-04-20
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132 views • May 22, 2020
Luc Montagnier, the French virologist, and Nobel Prize winner for his work on HIV, said the SARS-CoV-2 virus, was created in a lab by inserting genes from HIV-1, the AIDS virus, into a coronavirus. “One can do anything with nature, but if you make an artificial construction, it is unlikely to survive”.
..."I think we live in a very different environment from the one of our ancestors, and without taking notice, we love the waves, we communicate over the waves all the time, right? But there are ever more projects in the pipeline, always more important, for these waves to be even more around us. Then I repeat: it’s a subject to be studied, isn’t it the role of the waves. It is said, for example, that the city of Wuhan was very early for the installation of 5G antennas, 10000 antennas are in this region and therefore they were maybe able to contribute to the pathogenicity of the virus.”
..Interestingly, talk host interrupts Montagnier at that very moment when he was going to discuss further on subject and he announces that they are already late in the show and extra 5 minutes are allowed for one more question of one of their colleagues who attended the talk show.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338957445_Uncanny_similarity_of_unique_inserts_in_the_2019-nCoV_spike_protein_to_HIV-1_gp120_and_Gag
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2008/montagnier/facts/
..."I think we live in a very different environment from the one of our ancestors, and without taking notice, we love the waves, we communicate over the waves all the time, right? But there are ever more projects in the pipeline, always more important, for these waves to be even more around us. Then I repeat: it’s a subject to be studied, isn’t it the role of the waves. It is said, for example, that the city of Wuhan was very early for the installation of 5G antennas, 10000 antennas are in this region and therefore they were maybe able to contribute to the pathogenicity of the virus.”
..Interestingly, talk host interrupts Montagnier at that very moment when he was going to discuss further on subject and he announces that they are already late in the show and extra 5 minutes are allowed for one more question of one of their colleagues who attended the talk show.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338957445_Uncanny_similarity_of_unique_inserts_in_the_2019-nCoV_spike_protein_to_HIV-1_gp120_and_Gag
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2008/montagnier/facts/
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