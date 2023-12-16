Great Week for Trump - Leads Biden, SCOTUS to Rule on J6

Dec. 15, 2023 - President Trump has four impending or ongoing trials as Democrats use every tool at their disposal to try and eliminate his potential presidency. This week, he got a huge win in DC, where the obstruction trial was set to begin March 4, and great news in the polls.
